Usurer held for abducting borrower, mom
MADURAI: A 43-year-old usurer was arrested by Moolakaraipatti police in Tirunelveli on Sunday for allegedly abducting a woman who failed to pay the exorbitant interest he charged.
Police said Kandhaiah of Mangammal Salai, KTC Nagar, had lent Rs 10,000 to Sidhika Banu (28) of Thiruvalluvar Street in Moolakaraipatti, who ran a soup stall and earned a paltry sum. Though she managed to pay monthly interest of Rs 1,000 regularly, she was unable to pay up in the last three months.
On November 16, Kandhaiah allegedly abducted Banu and her mother, and called Banu’s husband Sulthan Badushah, asking him to repay the borrowed money immediately if he wanted them to be released.
Apparently dejected by his inability to help his kin, Badushah consumed poison. After learning about this, Kandhaiah took Banu and her mother back to their house the next day. Based on Banu’s complaint, the Moolakaraipatti police arrested the usurer against whom three criminal cases are already pending.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android