Special exercises involving physios to be introduced in govt schools

CHENNAI: Apart from regular sports activities, the Tamil Nadu government will be introducing special exercise sessions for the students studying in State-run schools by involving physiotherapists.

The aim of introducing special exercises for the students is not only to improve the learning skills but also to improve the mental strength of the children.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that though sports activities were there in all the government and government-aided schools for the students studying from Class one to Class XII, only a few students from each school were interested in games.

Quoting a recent study, which indicates that only about 5 per cent of the school students were involved in sports activities, he said the rest of the students, who were not interested in sports, do not have many physical activities in the institutions.

“Therefore, it has been decided to introduce special exercise sessions involving physiotherapists on a pilot basis in government schools”, he said adding “this initiative will not consume class hours of the students”.

Pointing out a few exercises such as shoulder stretches, triceps extensions, wall push-ups, leg-ankle movement, and relaxation techniques, with might be included, the official said a comprehensive exercise curriculum will be framed based on the age and standards of the students.

Stating that the authorities have already taken initiative to engage physiotherapists, he said “they also working out timing and duration for the introduction of exercises”. The official said during the first phase of the scheme, the physiotherapists will train high school students, and then gradually the exercises will be introduced at middle schools.

“In addition, exercise workbooks will also be distributed to the students”, he said adding “similarly, video of physiotherapy exercises will also be developed in the future and that would be loaded in the official YouTube channel and telecasted in Kalvi TV”.

The official said separate funds will be allocated for the physiotherapy exercise initiative.