TamilNadu

NE Monsoon: Warning cage 1 mounted at Ennore, Nagapattinam ports

Storm warning cage number 1 has been mounted at Ennore, Nagai and Cuddalore ports.
NE Monsoon: Warning cage 1 mounted at Ennore, Nagapattinam ports
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a low pressure zone and the depression is centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjacent sea areas.

It is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next 48 hours and Tamil Nadu will experience light to moderate rains, the Meteorological Department said.

Due to this, storm warning cage number 1 has been activated today at Ennore, Nagai and Cuddalore ports. Fishermen have also been warned not to go fishing in the deep sea area by the Department of Fisheries.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Puducherry
Tamil Nadu
NE Monsoon
Chennai Meteorological Department
Warning cage 1
Warning cage 1 in Ennore port

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in