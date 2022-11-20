NE Monsoon: Warning cage 1 mounted at Ennore, Nagapattinam ports

CHENNAI: A deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a low pressure zone and the depression is centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjacent sea areas.

It is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next 48 hours and Tamil Nadu will experience light to moderate rains, the Meteorological Department said.

Due to this, storm warning cage number 1 has been activated today at Ennore, Nagai and Cuddalore ports. Fishermen have also been warned not to go fishing in the deep sea area by the Department of Fisheries.