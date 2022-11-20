Govt cable TV service to resume in a day

CHENNAI: State government on Sunday said that the services of state-run Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation will resume in 24 hours.

"The technical team is working in a full-fledged manner to repair the damages. In a maximum of 24 hours the technical glitches will be set right and the services will resume." said the state government, in a press statement.

People using the services of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation faced a disruption in services on Saturday and upon taking this to the knowledge of the department officials it was found that the problem was on the side of the private software company providing broadcasting services. Immediately, the software company was contacted and the works to repair the services has been taken up.

State government has assured legal action against the software company for the disruption in seamless services and asked people and the cable TV operators to cooperate with the state government.