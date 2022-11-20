Deputation of non-teaching staff draws flak in the edu dept

CHENNAI: The intention of the School Education Department to fill the vacancies of non-teaching staff through deputation has drawn flak among teachers and non-teaching staff in the department.

The recent circular stated that the vacancies of non-teaching staff such as clerks and office assistants will be filled through deputation. And for the same, the details of the schools were sought this week by the department.

According to the government, the non-teaching staff are only appointed for high and higher secondary government schools as per students’ strength at the particular school.

Subsequently, the department was recently informed about the dearth of non-teaching staff such as clerks and office assistants at many high and higher secondary schools in TN. Owing to this, the department has ordered to depute the non-teaching staff to schools with vacancies.

As per the circular, the deputed staff will work three days at the school with vacant position, while two days at the staffed school.

Responding to this, a Tamil Nadu Teachers Association member, unwilling to be named said, “This is clearly a case of labour exploitation by the department. What is holding the department from appointing staff at the vacant schools, given the salaries provided to them is also meagre compared to the workload?”

“The staff will be burdened to complete the whole week’s job in just two days at the actual schools, and in three days at the deputed school. This will lead to immense pressure. With changes due to revamping and shelving of posts, all the education department staff are already mounted with two-persons jobs at present, ” added the association member.

Department officials could not be reached when contacted.