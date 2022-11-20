Conduct TN medical council election in a fair manner, urges Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) to conduct election for its representatives in a fair manner.

"The process for electing President, Secretary and executive council for TNMC was announced on September 14 but the mode of casting votes raises suspicion on the entire election process. The only mode of casting votes in the election is through post and there are chances of influential people tampering the voting process. TNMC is a powerful body and the election for the body should be held in a fair manner," said Ramadoss in a statement.

He also said that while holding an election the date of voting should be announced and after the voting the votes should be counted on another day but in TNMC election the doctors are asked to cast their votes till January 19, through post.

Only those who could not cast their votes will be given the option of casting votes through posts but TNMC has forced all the doctors to cast their votes only through post.

Ramadoss further said that while there are more than 1.6 lakh registered doctors TMC in its voters list have mentioned only 92,198 doctors.

"By excluding more than 70,000 doctors, how can the election be conducted in a fair manner? Doctors complain that by excluding voters equal chance will not be available for all the candidates, " said Ramadoss, who also urged the TNMC to appoint a retired High Court Judge to monitor the voting process and to change the voting process from postal to online voting.