'Allow passengers with bus passes to travel in point-to-point services'

CHENNAI: The transport department has instructed the bus crew to allow passengers with bus passes, including persons with disability, journalists, Tamil scholars and senior citizens, to travel in the point-to-point bus services.

A circular issued by the transport department said that disabled passengers, including the visually challenged, were allowed to travel in the TN State Transport Corporation buses paying one-fourth of ticket charges. “This concession is applicable in point-to-point buses too. They should be issued concession fare tickets.

Branch managers should instruct conductors to collect one-fourth of ticket fare from a disabled passenger with the bus pass,” it said. The circular advised the conductors to function without any complaint in this regard. “If any complaint is received in this regard, disciplinary action will be taken against all concerned,” it added.