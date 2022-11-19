Will appear before the disciplinary committee: Manoharan

CHENNAI: Congress MLA from Nanguneri ‘Ruby’ Manoharan on Saturday said that he would appear before the disciplinary committee of the state Congress unit and clarify his position to the leaders.

Talking to media persons after garlanding the statue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Pallavaram in the city, Manoharan said that such incidents happen in every party and an untoward incident happened in his party too.

“No one shall magnify it. It is something that could be solved amicably, ” Manoharan said, before adding that he would definitely appear before the disciplinary committee and clarify his position. “I will meet the leader (president) and senior leaders to explain my position, ” said Manoharan who has been summoned to appear for a hearing on November 24 at Sathyamurthy Bhavan.

The committee has issued a show cause notice to him in this regard after a meeting of the party district presidents resolved that the committee should recommend disciplinary action against Manoharan to the state party president. Manoharan incurred the wrath of the party high command after his supporters picketed Bhavan and allegedly attempted to assault TNCC president K S Alagiri following a confrontation over appointment of block presidents in his Nanguneri constituency.