TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary exam: More than 40% candidates absent

CHENNAI: Coming as a startling revelation, over 40% of TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary exam candidates were reportedly absent.

While 3,22,414 people had applied for the exam, the commission informed that 1,31,457 candidates did not appear for the examination. Additionally, it is reported that only 59,23% candidates i.e, 1,90,957 appeared for the examination.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 1 Preliminary exam is held today (Saturday) all over Tamil Nadu. The examination is held in 38 centers including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Trichy from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The exam takes place in three stages: Prelims – one objective paper – 300 marks, Mains – three descriptive papers – 750 marks total and interview – 100 marks. The examination report for various Group-1 posts, including Deputy Collector and Deputy Superintendent, conducted by TNPSC was released on 21 July. The application period for Group 1 Preliminary Examination for filling up 92 posts ended on 22 August.