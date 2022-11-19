TN govt introduces new dhoti and saree designs for Pongal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has brought in new designs in dhotis and sarees to be distributed during Pongal.



The State government provides dhoti and saree for ration cards during the festival every year since 1983.



CM Stalin in this regard has chaired a meeting with ministers I Periyasamy, Gandhi, Sakkarapani and other officials.



Following the meet, it was decided to introduce sarees in 15 new designs and dhotis in 5 new designs. The government is introducing new designs for the first time in 10 years.