Tiruvallur Collector flags off educational tour for tribal students

TIRUVALLUR: District Collector Dr Alby John Varghese on Saturday flagged off a bus carrying more than 100 tribal students from government schools on an educational tour to Mamallapuram under the Siragugal 100 scheme.

The tour was organised by the school education department in which tribal students from Class 9 to Class 12 were taken on a sightseeing mission to enhance their knowledge and exposure. The main objective of the tour was to increase their curiosity and to think in a futuristic manner. Dr Varghese said that the government was undertaking several measures to ensure that school students focus on their education so that their future would be bright and filled with opportunities. “We conduct several interactions with these students and emphasise on the importance of quality education and also warn them about the ill-effects of using drugs.”

He further noted that under the Siragugal 100 scheme, 100 tribal students would be taken on an educational tour in which they would be exposed to various government offices, private institutions, employees, educational institutions like IIT, Anna University etc where they would be exposed to the society.