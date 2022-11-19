Thousands of fishes die in Putlur lake due to effluents discharge

CHENNAI: A variety of fishes have died in the Putlur lake in Tiruvallur district as effluents from nearby industries are being discharged there. There are over 200 industries operating in Putlur.



In addition to this, the dead fishes haven't been cleared from the lake raising a stink in the neighbourhood. Also the contaminated water gets mixed with the water channeled to farmlands. The water also flow on roads causing major discomfort to public.



The effluent discharge has proven to be a hurdle to agriculture and routine lives in general.



Despite raising this issue to the authorities several times, the matter has fell on deaf ears.



Putlur people and social activists have again knocked on the door of the authorities urging a definite and lasting solution.

