Tangedco sets stricter timeline to process rooftop solar connections

CHENNAI: To simplify the process of getting rooftop solar connections, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has issued new guidelines with a stricter timeline for its officials to process the solar rooftop applications and installation of the bi-directional meters for domestic consumers.

Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has allotted a capacity of 10 megawatt to Tangedco for the residential category under the Central Financial Assistance scheme for Rooftop Solar Programme Phase II.

Tangedco has received 540 applications for installing rooftop solar plants from domestic consumers through its online portal (https://www.tnebltd.gov.in/usrp) after the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency enlisted 44 vendors for rooftop solar installations. Following the tariff revision, rooftop solar offers huge savings for the consumers.

According to the new procedure to be followed for processing new service applications for the rooftop service through the Tangedco portal, the domestic consumer application should be processed after the payment of demand charges, including the cost of the net meter. The technical feasibility should be completed within a timeframe of 15 days from the date of payment by the applicant.

The consumer would be able to choose a vendor enlisted by the TEDA, which would issue a work order.

After the installation of the rooftop solar panel and site inspection by the TEDA, Tangedco officials would conduct a safety inspection within seven days and then the net meter should be installed in the next seven days.

Tamil Nadu Solar Energy Developers Association president P Ashok Kumar said that domestic consumers should make use of the rooftop solar panels installed through the Tangedco portal and TEDA enlisted vendors as it offers higher savings. “If a consumer wanted to install a kilowatt capacity rooftop solar panel through Tangedco portal, he/she needs to pay only Rs 52,327 after reducing the central subsidy. If they installed the rooftop panel through the Central website, the consumers have to pay the entire cost and would get a subsidy later,” he said.