State conference of AFPI’s TN Chapter held in Madurai

MADURAI: ‘AFPICON 2022 Tamil Nadu’, the state conference of the AFPI (Academy of Family Physicians of India), Tamil Nadu chapter, was organized in Madurai on Saturday. P Moorthy, Minister of Commercial Taxes, Registration, and Stamp Law inaugurated the conference held at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre in the presence of A. Rathinavel, Dean, Madurai Medical College, the guest of honour, sources said. The conference, which highlighted the role and contribution of family medicine and primary care physicians in healthcare systems, brought together the best in the field from across the nation to enliven temple city. The conference with its theme: ‘Family Physicians - For Quality, Coordinated, Comprehensive, Community Oriented care’ provided an opportunity to acknowledge the central role of family physicians in the delivery of such holistic, patient-centered health care for the needy.