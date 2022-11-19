School students go on awareness tour

CHENGALPATTU: In an effort to increase awareness about the police department and how it works, based on orders by DGP Sylendra Babu, school students from the Chengalpet government school were given a tour of the police station on Saturday.

More than 100 school students were taken to Chengalpattu Town police station where they were explained the importance of abiding by the law, staying away from drugs and how to report crimes if they bear witness to it.

The students then took a pledge to never be afraid and promptly report a crime and to never fall prey to drugs or alcohol.

Inspector Vadivel Murugan, who interacted with the students, advised them to keep an eye open for people selling drugs near the school and to approach the police if they notice any suspicious activity.

Later, the students were taken around the police station and allowed to use the walkie talkie and observe the lock-up and chambers of the inspector and sub-inspector.