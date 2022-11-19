Residents against asking Aadhaar to participate in TNPCB meetings

CHENNAI: Even as the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) mandates the residents to submit Aadhaar cards to participate in open house meetings, residents urge the board to stop the practice as "such drills are violative of rights".

T Nagar Residents Welfare Association pointed a circular issued in April 2022 by TNPCB, which said that any person can attend the open house meetings without prior appointment or information.

"However, it lay emphasis on the attending person to bring with him Aadhaar card without fail. It amounts to suspecting and questioning the bona fide of participants. The open house sessions are definitely not like examination halls where the identity of the students are verified. If the Board's real intention is to ensure participation by the public, it should dispense with such security drills which are violative of rights in nature," the association, in its representation to TNPCB, said.

TNPCB is conducting open house meetings since April and the meetings are being conducted on fifth day of every month.

"Any person can participate in OHS (open house sessions) in any office of the TNPCB without prior information or appointment. However, it is strongly suggested that those who wish to attend OHS can register themselves prior to their visit in the online web application so as to enable officials to reply on the day of OHS. The participants are requested to bring Aadhaar card during their visit without fail" a statement of TNPCB had said.