TamilNadu

Partially charred body of youth retrieved by Ariyalur police

It was partially burnt and the hands tied backwards.
TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police retrieved a partially charred body of a youth on Saturday. It is said, the passerby at Keezha Royapuram near Senthurai found that a body of around 25 year old youth was lying abandoned. It was partially burnt and the hands tied backwards. Soon the Irumbulikurichi police rushed to the spot and conducted an elaborate investigation. In the initial investigation the police identified the deceased as M Vallaras alias Suresh Kumar (23), a resident from Siruvalur village. Further investigations are on.

