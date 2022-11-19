Over 1K stuck in foreign land saved, says Min Masthan

TIRUCHY: Around 1,200 persons who went abroad and were stranded in several countries have been rescued so far, said Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee KS Masthan here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said, the state government has been helping the overseas job aspirants who have been cheated by their employers after they reach the country concerned.

“Thus we have rescued around 1,200 persons so far and in the last month alone, the state government has rescued as many as 64 persons from Cambodia and Myanmur,” said the minister.

He pointed out that the entire expenses including the travel fare are spent by the state government.

He urged the youths to be vigilant on the fraudulent job offers. “Verify the genuineness of the company that offers you a job well in advance. We have detained two persons from Tiruchy under Goondas act for cheating the youths with fraud offers’ ‘, the minister said.

Apart from organising job offer for the private firms, the state government has supported as many as 181 youths in finding suitable overseas jobs while process is initiated to send 500 nurses to England, added the minister