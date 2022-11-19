TamilNadu

Low pressure area strengthens, TN to receive showers from Sunday

There has been brief intervals between spells since November first week.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Several districts in Tamil Nadu is expected to receive showers starting from Sunday (November 20).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that this development is a result of the Low Pressure Area (LPA) in Bay of Bengal transforming into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area. This may become a cyclone according to the met department.

Tamil Nadu has been receiving showers, owing to Northeast monsoon, since November first week. Each spell however had brief respites in between.

