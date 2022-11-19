Kashi-Tamil Sangamam a festival of pride for every Indian: Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday said Kashi-Tamil Sangamam programme is a "festival of pride" for every Indian. The month-long festival, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Varnasi, is not only commemorating but also revitalising the relation and connect between Kashi and Tamizhagam (Tamil Nadu).

These two places have an umbilical relation for several thousands of years. They mutually enriched each other. “Kashi lives in the heart of people in Tamil Nadu, ” he said and pointed out the presence of Kasi Viswanatharar temples in several places in the state.

The Kashi-Tamiligam connection was important for the entire nation. This connects across several domains, including culture and knowledge. It defines Bharath, he further said.