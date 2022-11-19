Edu dept launches 'Mission Eeyarkai' programme in TN govt schools

CHENNAI: With the mission to provide environmental understanding and its conversation to students, the School Education Department together with the World Wide Funds (WWF) India has recently launched ‘Mission Eeyarkai’ in government schools of the State.

Post the project implementation, Chief Minister MK Stalin will give out Best Green Schools and Students award in February 2023.

For this purpose, the operational training for the district environment coordinators and the launch ceremony was held in Coimbatore on October 28th. Following this, the department has rolled out guidelines for implementation of this scheme in government schools.

Under the Mission Eeyarkai roll out plan, the registration of schools under a portal and virtual teacher orientation has already been completed from November 15 till 18.

Following this, between November 21 and 24, the district co-coordinators have planned for in-person meetings with teachers in-charge of eco-clubs for their respective districts. Through this, each will submit the list of green cabinet members, which is five members/students per school.

Subsequently, both the students and teachers will complete the Mission Eeyarkai online course between November 25 and 29, available in the WWF portal, comprising seven videos, three monthly quizzes and course modules.

Post taking up the course, each school has been directed to submit an action plan with the areas of focus and activities to be implemented on November 30. And from December 1, students will spend 5 hours per week, solely for the Mission completion.

As the Mission is set to go on for four months till February 2023, students will have to document the progress in a video format and submit the same to the eco-club teacher.

Lastly, post the evaluation of the work by WWF, education department and a panel, 5 best schools and 25 students will be selected for outstanding performance in the Mission Eeyarkai project. Subsequently, CM will award the Best Green Schools and Students award in February end.