Around 100 crows found ‘dead’ in Pernambut; vanish hours later

VELLORE: Mystery surrounds the sudden death of more than 100 crows which allegedly died due to poison and were taken away by an unidentified couple in a village near Pernambut on Friday evening. The incident occurred at Palur village, 8 kilometres from Pernambut where residents were taken aback when suddenly more than 100 crows nested in huge trees near the bus stand and community hall fell to the ground, dead. Before the confused locals could react, they found that a couple aged around 45 years came to the spot in two-wheelers, hurriedly collected all the dead crows in a gunny bag, and then fled the scene before an alarm could be raised. Locals feel that the crows could have been poisoned as till then none of the birds had died. However, why they were killed and taken away is yet to be known.