All depts kept fully ready after rain alert: Nehru

TIRUCHY: As heavy rain has been predicted for Sunday, officials from all departments have been alerted and asked to prepare themselves for flood prevention activities and the people need not panic, said Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Nehru who inspected the ongoing construction of Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) in Panchapur, Tiruchy, said, the Chief Minister has instructed the ministers to ensure flood free Chennai and were prepared to tackle any quantity of water during the monsoon.

He said that only two places were affected in Chennai during the previous rains and steps are being initiated to avoid flooding further by the construction of storm water drains.

“Alternate steps are initiated to prevent water from Alandur and Puzhal canals flowing into residential areas. While safety measures are initiated in all the places in Chennai as well,” he said. Meanwhile, the complaints by farmers about the shortage of urea has been rectified through the Agriculture Minister and steps are initiated to distribute crop loans to all those who approach for it.

“I have spoken to the Cooperative Minister this morning and he assured me to sort out the problems in loan distribution,” Nehru said.

In the meantime the works in the Cauvery bridge would be completed within two months.

He also said that a representation has been sent to the government to reconsider the new employment policy which directs to outsource employees.