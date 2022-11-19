8 hurt in Cordite Factory blast; probe ordered

TIRUCHY: Eight people, including three women, sustained injuries in an explosion at the Cordite Factory in Aruvankadu (CFA) near Coonoor in The Nilgiris district on Saturday.

The incident took place when the cordite factory workers Venugopal, Sebastian and Deva were involved in their routine work and there was a sudden explosion with the entire section up in flames trapping them inside. The other workers, meanwhile, managed to escape with minor injuries.

The trio later came out of the unit and a team rescued them and rushed them to the Aruvankadu GH where they have been undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be stable. While two were admitted at the Cantonment hospital, three women were admitted at the factory hospital. The fire was doused after 30 minutes.

According to Deputy General Manager T Sankar, as a lot of people were not present during the time of explosion, no grievous injuries were reported. Factory officials and police officers visited the spot and conducted inquiries.

Meanwhile, an internal investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire.