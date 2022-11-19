4 transpersons arrested on criminal charges in T’kudi

MADURAI: Four transpersons were arrested in Thoothukudi on Friday evening after being charged with stealing cell phone, wanton endangerment and assault. Investigations carried out by the Thoothukudi Central police revealed that those transpersons unleashed an attack on a 65-year-old man R Jagadeesan of Muthaiyapuram, Thoothukudi. The transpersons had threatened Jagadeesan demanding money, but he refused to give. He was thrashed and his bike taken away. Subsequently, the gang of transpersons also attacked S Sasheerudheen (33), a native of West Bengal near the bus stand and snatched his cell phone. The police arrested the accused after combing through CCTV, arrested those transpersons and seized the vehicle, sources said.