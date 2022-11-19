13K cases registered in TN for smuggling ration items: I Periyasamy

CHENNAI: The Cooperatives Department has registered as many as 13,000 cases over the last 18 months in connection with the smuggling of ration items, said Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasami on Saturday.

He told reporters on the sidelines of the 69th national Cooperatives Week observed here that the department has distributed Rs 4,000 to 2.13 lakh ration cardholders as part of Covid 19 assistance.

He pointed out that 6,500 people would be appointed in the department soon.