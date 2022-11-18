TN to receive heavy rains on Nov 21, 22: IMD

CHENNAI: According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu today and tomorrow, heavy rain on November 20 and very heavy rain on 21 and 22 in North Tamil Nadu.

Tomorrow (November 19), a low pressure area is expected to develop in the South East Bay of Bengal. As stated by the IMD, the depression will move towards North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu receives most of its rainfall during the Northeast Monsoon season. Consequently, the Northeast Monsoon season for this year started last month (October). Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and other northern districts received heavy rainfall during the first monsoon rains. The second spell of rainfall began on the 10th after a brief pause, as a result of the low pressure region that had formed in the Bay of Bengal.