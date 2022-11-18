TN govt should implement EWS reservation: Nainar Nagendran

CHENNAI: Nainar Nagendran, Tirunelveli MLA and BJP’s legislative party leader, on Friday said the Tamil Nadu government should implement the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS).

"The central government has brought in 10 per cent reservation. There are many sections of society including Christians and Muslims on this reservation. The DMK has decided against the EWS reservation issue and has also approached the court," he told reporters.

He added, "We disagree with filing a review petition on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government in the court. The Tamil Nadu government should immediately implement the 10 per cent reservation brought in by the Central government."

"If those who have split in the AIADMK come together, they will be vital. It would be better if all sections of the AIADMK come together and face the elections. All the parties in Tamil Nadu are dependent on alliances and no party can say that they will face elections alone. I am interested in contesting the upcoming Lok sabha elections. I will contest from Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency if the party high-command gives me an opportunity," he further said.

On November 7, in a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court had upheld by a 3-2 majority the 10 per cent quota for the EWS in educational institutions and government jobs, saying it was not discriminatory and did not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

Earlier, the ruling DMK announced that it would move a review petition against the EWS verdict.

Meanwhile, leaders of secular parties led by the ruling DMK on Tuesday decided to hold public meetings across the state to clarify the EWS reservation issue to the people and build public momentum against the reservation to forward castes.