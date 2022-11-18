TamilNadu

TN edu dept orders dress code for college professors

The higher education department has written a letter asking professors to wear dignified clothes similar to uniforms to differentiate from students and cover themselves
Representative Image
Representative Image PTI
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu higher education department has written a letter to the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) asking professors from all colleges in Tamil Nadu to wear an overcoat.

The letter from the Higher Education Department has been sent to the Directorate of College Education, Directorate of Technical Education, and Registrars of all Higher Education Institutions.

