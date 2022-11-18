Stalin releases book to celebrate 150 years of VOC

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday released a book to celebrate the 150 years of legendary freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar. The Chief Minister also launched a portal containing the digitalised works of VOC.

The book prepared by the Department of Information and Public Relations has details about the life of VOC, important events and photos. The portal (www.tamildigitallibrary.in/voc) contains 127 documents related to VOC such as books on him, copies of his signatures, photos, videos and others present with the government and collected from individuals. It also has 11 books written by VOC himself. Public and researchers can utilize the resources and the state government said that it is in the process of digitising all the resources related to VOC.

The Chief Minister, on September 3, last year, announced in the State assembly that the works of VOC will be digitised and released online and his death anniversary, on November 18, will be observed as a "day of sacrifice".

As announced, Chennai mayor R Priya, Ministers S Ragupathy, Ma Subramanian, MP Saminathan, Chennai Deputy Mayor M Mukesh Kumar, leaders and officials paid respect to VOC on his death anniversary by garlanding the photo kept near his statue inside the premises of Chennai Port.