Mahout injured in captive jumbo attack at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp

COIMBATORE: A mahout was injured in an attack by a captive elephant at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) near Top Slip on Friday. An official of the Forest Department said the mahout Prasanth (43) had taken elephant Suyambu (35) for grazing in the forest, when it turned wild and attacked him. “The elephant, which was in ‘musth’ lifted him by its trunk and flung him away. The mahout suffered severe injuries to his leg, chest and head,” said an official. On receiving information, Forest Department officials with the help of local tribals rescued and rushed him to a private hospital in Ambarampalayam. In January this year, a mahout was trampled to death by a 12-year-old tusker at Kozhikamuthi camp. In another incident, a wild elephant from a herd standing on the Manjur-Kettai Road in The Nilgiris began to chase vehicles lined up on both the sides triggering tense moments on Friday. Similarly, an elephant herd has been camping at Silver Cloud area near Gudalur-Ooty National Highways. The Forest Department has urged vehicle riders to exercise caution while going by the way.