Karur sump deaths: NHRC issues notice to CS, DGP

TIRUCHY: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday has taken a suo moto cognizance of reports on four workers who were asphyxiated to death while removing timbers from a septic tank at a house in Karur. It issued notice to the Chief Secretary, the DGP and Karur Corporation Commissioner and asked to submit a report within 6 weeks.

The Commission has also asked the report pertaining to action initiated against the concerned authorities and compensation and rehabilitation provided to the next of the kin of the deceased. It may be noted that on Tuesday DT Next carried a report of three persons asphyxiated in Karur septic tank. One more body was found floating in the same septic tank on Thursday. Police registered a case against owner of the building and head mason and arrested them on Wednesday. On Friday, Corporation ordered demolition of the building within a week.