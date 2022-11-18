Goods stagnate as logistic firms strike work

COIMBATORE: Several crores worth goods, including textiles, turmeric and other essential commodities stagnated in Erode as Goods Transport Association (GTA) suspended bookings condemning the attack on its functionary by a group of loadmen.

Over 100 loadmen held a protest on Bhavani Road on Thursday against a private logistics firm for suspending seven workers and replacing them with workers from its Salem unit. They were suspended for spearheading a protest three days ago against the firm over not giving bonus for Deepavali.

While the protest was under way against suspension, GTA secretary Bingalan had gone to hold talks, when a group of loadmen assaulted him. He suffered severe injuries and was admitted in Erode district headquarters hospital.

Condemning the assault and demanding police action, the Goods Transport Association members resorted to an indefinite strike from Friday by suspending both bookings and delivery. There are more than 80 firms involved in logistics from Bhavani Road and Park Road areas.

The members of Federation of all Trade and Industry Association of Erode District (FATIA) have submitted a petition to police demanding action and also threatened to intensify their protest, if no action is taken.

Officials said that transportation of goods worth Rs 100 crore per day from Erode district has been hit due to the strike.

Goods from Erode were sent to different parts of Tamil Nadu and to Delhi, Mumbai, Maharashtra and other parts of the country in around 100 lorries every day. Similarly, trucks bringing goods to the district were also not operated.