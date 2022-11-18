Extension of special fare train has been announced

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the continued running of service of Train No. 07127 / 07128 Hyderabad – Kollam Junction – Hyderabad Weekly Special fare special train.

Train no 07127 Hyderabad – Kollam Junction Weekly Special fare special will leave Hyderabad on Tuesdays at 14.00 hrs on 06th, 13th, 20th, 27th December-2022, 03rd & 10th January-2023 and reach Kollam Junction at 18.00 hrs on the next day (6 Services).

Train no 07128 Kollam Junction – Hyderabad Weekly Special fare special will leave Kollam Junction on Wednesdays at 20.45 hrs on 07th, 14th, 21st, 28th December-2022, 04th, 11th January-2023 and reach Hyderabad at 01.30 hrs on the third day (6 Services).

Advance reservation is open for the train with stoppages at Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miriyalaguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi Junction, Salem Junction, Erode Junction, Tiruppur, Coimbatore Junction, Palakkad Junction, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganaseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam, Shathankota and Kollam Junction, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.