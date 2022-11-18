Each Tamilian should make it successful, says Annamalai

TIRUCHY: Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is a dream programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is the duty of every Tamilian to make it a successful one, said BJP state president K Annamalai at Kumbakonam railway station on Thursday.

The BJP state president welcomed the participants of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, who reached Kumbakonam from Rameswaram by a special train and joined the group in their onward journey.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam was a proof of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to uplift Tamil Nadu and Tamil language. The event was a government organised programme to re-discover the ancient knowledge and the greatness of the language. “This is a dream programme of our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and every Tamilian should work for the success of the event and it is our duty too,” Annamalai said.

BJP state president said that the Prime Minister after inaugurating the programme on November 19 would interact with students from Tamil Nadu. “This will be a great opportunity for the Tamil Nadu students,” he said.

Through this event, we could understand how the Prime Minister shows his love toward Tamil and the special place he has for Tamil Nadu in his heart, he added.