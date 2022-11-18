Dist Cong prez resigns? Nov 15 scuffle revives factionalism

CHENNAI: A district president of the state Congress has quit his post, ostensibly, expressing solidarity with the party’s Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan who has been summoned by the disciplinary committee of the state party unit for an ‘inquiry’ in connection with the November 15 scuffle at Sathyamurthy Bhavan.

Congress sources privy to the development disclosed that Thoothukudi district party president Kamaraj had announced his resignation in his native. Meanwhile, sources at Sathyamurthy Bhavan said that they have not received any official word from the said district president. “The state headquarters has not received any letter of resignation from him. He was one of the district presidents who had signed the resolution against Manoharan. I am not sure if he offered to resign in support of Manoharan. If he sends the resignation, he will be replaced with another person. There is no dearth of candidates to occupy the district president post, ” a Congress senior said, refusing to admit that the resignation was motivated by the show cause notice sent to Manoharan to clarify his position on the November 15 incident at the party state headquarters.

Come what may, the scuffle at the Bhavan has revived the violent manifestation of internal squabbles in the state party. “Since the time Alagiri took over three years ago, internal squabbles were largely kept at bay. There was no major ugly unfolding of violence in the party. The image has been shattered by the incident at Bhavan this time. The protestors nearly attacked the TNCC chief, ” a state level functionary said.