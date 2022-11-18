Congress cold shoulders AIADMK feelers

CHENNAI: The Congress party in Tamil Nadu is not much impressed by the feelers ‘sent’ by AIADMK led by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami. As speculation of the EPS-led faction exploring options beyond the BJP were being floated in media circles and on the power corridors, the state Congress has only preferred to cold shoulder such attempts.

Interactions with Congress insiders suggested that fancifulness would be an understatement of such an alliance probability for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

A Congress leader unwilling to be quoted reasoned that their party high command was not even remotely inclined to sever ties with the DMK, which is the most reliable partner in the larger scheme of things for the party. “We can interpret it either as an attempt to disrupt the formidable Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK or the desperation of a now divided AIADMK which badly wants to distance itself from unpopular BJP. Probably, the AIADMK leaders are frustrated with the BJP for damaging their party and calling it quits. We cannot blame their helplessness. We are highly comfortable with the DMK and the existing alliance,” remarked the Congress senior.