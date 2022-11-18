TamilNadu

Challan helps trace stolen bike used by cop

The rather serendipitous discovery came about after K Vettrivel (40), an agricultural labourer from Vettaikudi near Virudhachalam, received an SMS to his mobile phone from Nagapattinam police last month, directing him to file a fine of Rs 100 for riding bike without wearing a helmet.
CCTV footage shows the cop riding the stolen bike
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: A man from Cuddalore, who has been waiting for the police to trace and retrieve his two-wheeler that was stolen nearly a year ago, was in for a shock when he found out that the vehicle was being used by a policeman in the neighbouring district. He has now lodged a complaint with the DIG of the range to get his bike back from the official.

This understandably confused him. For, his bike was stolen in the intervening night of December 10-11, 2011, after he had parked it in front of his brother’s house in Chavadi Kuppam. He had filed a complaint with the Viruddachalam police, who issued a CSR (1432/2021).

Vettrivel then went to Nagapattinam with friends to search for the bike. Their efforts finally paid off when they found a policeman riding his bike. They asked around and found that the official’s name was Suresh, attached to Vaimedu police station. Vettrivel said he did not demand the bike out of fear because it was being used by a policeman.

Finally, with the support of his friends, Vettrivel came to Thanjavur on Friday and lodged a complaint with DIG (Thanjavur Range) Kayalvizhi, appealing to her to get back his bike. The officer accepted the complaint and has reported assured him that the vehicle would be returned to him soon.

