22 rescued TN youth return from Thailand

CHENNAI: 22 men from Tamil Nadu, who were taken to Thailand on the pretext of providing IT jobs and treated as bonded labourers were rescued by the Indian Embassy and they returned to Chennai on Friday. So far, more than 40 people were rescued and brought back. On Friday 22 youngsters were rescued by the Embassy and they were sent to India from Thailand, sources said. Minorities Minister KS Mastan welcomed them and arranged transport to their native. The youngsters said they never thought they would return home and feel like they have got a second chance in life. They said that we used to work for 17 hours a day and if we failed to work, they would be punished severely. They thanked the government for taking steps and bringing them back by contacting the embassy.