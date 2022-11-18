10-yr-old Cuddalore girl dies after mob lynching

TIRUCHY: Pudukkottai police on Friday arrested four persons and are searching for 26 others in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl, who along with her parents were attacked in suspected theft case.

On November 14, a group of 30 persons from Udayalipatti in Pudukkottai were found to be chasing a family of six in their respective two-wheelers suspecting them to be involved in a theft case. When the mob caught them, they were reportedly assaulted on the spot in which the 10-year-old girl was severely injured and the video of the mob chasing the auto rickshaw went viral on social media. On Wednesday night, the girl died in Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital.

Based on a complaint by Lilly Pushpa of Cuddalore, mother of the deceased girl, police registered a case against 30 persons. On Friday, the police arrested four and a search is on for the other 26 people, said police.