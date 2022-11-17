Videos for Class 12 students to be reduced to 3-5 min

A senior official from the School Education Department said that the short videos, which would be created by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), will be released in a phased manner. “Among 40 subjects, 13 general stream subjects will be chosen in the first phase of video creation,” he said. “Topics in every subject will be covered, which will be easy for students to learn.”

Pointing out that the videos would be shortened to 3-5 minutes, the official added, “Previously, there were many topics in the videos, and students had to wait for their content. But now, they can choose the topic and get the solution immediately.”

The official claimed that students can access content 24/7 in the form of 3D virtual objects, 2D animated content, recorded sound, and so on. They can even access video teaching sessions of real teachers relevant to their school textbooks. “Teachers will be trained in concept mapping, pedagogy, writing scripts for digital content, content creation, and content presentation. Also, the transformation of content into digital form will be done by experts in consultation with subject specialists,” he added.

As of now, the expert panel of educationalists and teachers was involved in preparing the content. The first phase of video content will be released soon for students.

The official also said that after releasing the videos for Class 12, authorities were also planning to create virtual content for Class 10 as well. “Preparing video content for Class 10 will be easy since the students have limited subjects,” he said.