TN to bear expense of constructing houses for TANTEA retd workers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced that the State government will bear the entire expense of Rs 13.46 crore towards the construction of houses for retired TANTEA workers.

According to the announcement, families of 677 retired TANTEA workers will be given houses at the cost of Rs 14 lakh each. In the first phase, 573 houses constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) will be handed over to the TANTEA workers and for the remaining workers the houses will be constructed by the total contribution of the State government. The government will contribute Rs 14 lakh for every house.

TANTEA was formed to employ Tamil workers who have returned from tea plantations in Sri Lanka. Already, the State government has allotted Rs 29.83 crore to provide retirement benefit for 1,093 TANTEA employees and despite after retirement the retired TANTEA employees refused to vacate their quarters.

Recently, the Chief Minister announced that houses for all the retired TANTEA employees will be constructed by the state government and it will also bear the cost of contribution of the retired workers too.