Tangedco to pay Rs 10.85 L relief to electrocution victim’s wife

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court directed the Tangedco to pay a compensation of Rs 10.85 lakh to a petitioner, whose husband died of electrocution.

S Suriyagandhi in her petition filed before the HC stated that her husband, M Sathuragiri, was electrocuted on April 21, 2013 due to negligence of the Tangedco and sought adequate compensation. The petitioner’s husband worked as a security officer in a courier company and earned a monthly income of Rs 7,000. While on his way to take bath in a coconut grove on the fateful day, an overhead power line got snapped and fell on Sathuragiri killing him on the spot.

A representation was made on July 2, 2013, for compensation. However, it was rejected by the AE, Tangedco, Town Circle, PP Chavadi, Madurai, stating that due to heavy rain it happened and they were not responsible for the accident.

Justice R Vijayakumar in his order observed that in the present case, there are no records to establish that clearing exercise was undertaken by the Tangedco. Not only the maintenance and up keep of lines, but preventing trees or branches from interfering in the electrical lines is also the duty cast upon the electricity board. The non-performance of the said statutory obligation could only be termed to be lack of maintenance coupled with negligence on the part of the respondent board. The only defence that was raised by the EB was that it had happened due to natural calamity, which is being rejected by this court. Hence, the contention of the Tangedco that the petitioner should be driven to a competent civil court for seeking compensation is not legally sustainable. The Judge further ordered a compensation of Rs 10,85,000 with interest at the rate of 6 pc from May 1, 2013 till the date of realisation. It should be disbursed within a period of 12 weeks.