Stalin writes to Jaishankar on fishermen release

CHENNAI: Seeking release of the 14 fishermen, including 4 Tamil fishermen, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Ministry of External Affairs Jaishankar.

In the letter, he stated that 100 boats were still under Sri Lankan government's confiscation despite India's diplomatic efforts. That aside, many boats are damaged, he said adding these actions stymie the livelihood of fishermen. Going into the data of fishermen arrests, Stalin said 198 fishermen were arrested in this year alone.

He sought an immediate and effective action to get back the boats and fishermen from Sri Lanka.