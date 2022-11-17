Retd judge Bharathidasan to head backward class commission

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government issued an order on Thursday appointing Madras High Court retired judge V. Bharathidasan as the head of the Tamil Nadu Backward Class Commission. S. Karuthiyapandian, M. Jayaraman, I. Sudalaikannan, K. Meghraj, and Doctors Mathijahagan and Saravanan have been appointed as Backward Class Commission Officers.

The Tamil Nadu Commission for Backward Class has been headed by a retired High Court judge M. Thanikasalam who has submitted his resignation letter to the government.