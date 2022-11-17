Rank list for Siddha & Ayurveda courses released by Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday released the ranking list for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy courses.

There are 280 seats in five medical colleges namely Government Ayurveda College, 2 Siddha Colleges - one each Unani & Homeopathy.

"There are 21 seats under 7.5 per cent reservation of the 259 seats. There are 1,660 seats in 26 private self-financed medical colleges. Out of which 762 seats are for All India Reservation and 425 seats are for Administrative Reservation. There are 822 seats for government reservation and 115 seats for 7.5 per cent reservation," the minister said as quoted by a Daily Thanthi report.