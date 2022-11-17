Organs harvested from brain dead person in Madurai taken to Chennai

MADURAI: Major organs, including heart, both lungs, liver, kidneys, cornea, skin and bone harvested from a 28-year-old man, who was declared brain dead, at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai, was donated to the needy in different hospitals in Madurai, Chennai and Tirunelveli.

C Muthu Sankar, the victim, a resident of Teachers Colony, Karunai Nagar, Coimbatore, was hit by a two-wheeler at Goripalayam junction in Madurai around 9.30 pm on November 14. He suffered head injuries and was admitted at 9.45 pm the same day. He was treated by a neurosurgery team and managed efficiently. But, in spite of effective management, he was declared brain dead at 8.45 pm on November 16. Muthu’s sister Susila Devi decided to donate her brother’s organs. Based on the consent, the organs of the victim was harvested at the emergency operation theatre of the trauma care centre of GRH around 9.55 am on Thursday (November 17), A Rathinavel, Dean of Madurai Medical College, said in a statement.

The heart was sent to Rela Institute, Chennai at 10.15 am and lungs to MGM Hospital, Chennai, at 10.25 am. While the harvested liver reached Apollo Hospital, Madurai, at 10.35 am, kidneys were transported to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and GRH, Madurai, at 11.05 am. Other organs including cornea, skin, bone were allotted to GRH at 11.30 am.

To ensure smooth transport of organs, the Madurai police created a ‘Green corridor.’