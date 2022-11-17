No amount of compensation can equalise Priya’s death: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday, said that no amount of compensation can equalise the loss to the family of footballer Priya. The department will look into holding a meeting to discuss audit of the surgeries perfomed in the government sector in the future.

He said that their loss is something that cannot be compensated by anyone, a life cannot be just compensated using money. The Chief Minister was really saddened by their loss and he paid his tributes to the girl.

He said that the Chief Minister interacted with the family members, including her three brothers, and as promised already a government job in the National Health Mission on a contract basis, apart from this 10 lakh as a relief. Apart from this, without their request or without the government's announcement, we have allotted a 430sqft house under the slum clearance board.

When questioned about the overload of cases for surgeons in the government sector or some kind of target for them that led to negligence, the health minister said that there are no targets given to the doctors.

He stated that as Dr Amalorpavanathan Joseph suggested that the existing practice of audit for infant mortality and maternal mortality should also be planned for all the surgical procedures, Chief Minister has liked the idea and the discussion will be held in this regard.

"A meeting will be held with all the surgeons from all 36 colleges, head of departments, assistant surgeons and those deployed in district hospitals in Chennai. The meeting will discuss forming an organisation to audit them post surgeries. Within a week, they have also planned to conduct advisory programs on highlighting the significance of these surgeries and their impact," he said.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian released the rank list for the undergraduate degree course in Indian medicine and homeopathy at Arignar Anna Government Hospital of Indian Medicine in Arumbakkam on Thursday.