No alliance with EPS-led alliance: TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: Categorically rejecting alliance with AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami-led alliance, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday said EPS is at the top of frustration and his faction is like a headless unit that ceased to function. He, however, said that his party is ready to accept EPS if he admits to his wrongdoings.

“The party is ready to form an alliance to defeat the DMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But I never said that we are ready for an EPS led alliance,” he said while talking to media persons at the party office in Chennai.

Responding to the question on EPS’ statement on Wednesday that there is no room for AMMK in the AIADMK led mega alliance, Dhinakaran said his party has made it clear that there is no possibility to go with EPS led alliance. The party is ready to go ahead alone, if it does not fit into either Congress-led alliance or BJP-led alliance.