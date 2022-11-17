NIA questions 5 more in connection with car blast case

COIMBATORE: Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday quizzed five persons in connection with Coimbatore car explosion on October 23.

The five persons, whose identities were yet to be known, were inquired at the NIA office in PRS Grounds in Coimbatore.

The inquiry comes close on the heels of NIA conducting a pan Tamil Nadu search in around 43 locations on November 10 and another round of searches in the houses of few suspects in Chennai two days ago.

Based on information gathered, the NIA officials are planning to take the six accused, Mohammed Thalka, Mohammed Azarudeen, Mohammed Riyaz, Feroz Ismail, Mohammed Nawaz Ismail and Afsar Khan into custody for an inquiry. They were arrested for their close link with terror suspect Jameesha Mubin, who was killed in car explosion near Kottai Sangameswarar Temple.

Investigations into the case, which was initially considered to be a cylinder blast took a terror angle after police, seized around 75 kg of raw materials to make explosive substances from the house of Mubin.